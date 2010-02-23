Note close down plant in Lithuania

According to information evertiq has received the Sweden based EMS provider Note will close down its facility in Taurage, Lithuania.

The decision to close down the plant in Taurage, Lithuania was taken last week, Notes spokesman Mats Hoflund told evertiq. Decision to close down the plant is caused by low production, and the closure will take place under controlled conditions.



Much of the production at Taurege will be transferred to Notes Pernu factory in Estonia. Part of the output from Lithuania will also probably end up in Notes factory in China, Mats Hoflund told evertiq.