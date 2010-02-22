Flextronics Chateaudun to pay former executives

In 2008 EMS provider Flextronics closed down its plant in Chateaudun, France. However the company is still in depute.

According to the court in France Flextronics needs to pay its former executives at the facility between six and twenty four months of wages, which will account for just over 3 million euros.



The plant needed to close down in 2008 mainly because the customer Alcatel-Lucent decided to take home some production from the facility and Nortel decided to transfer its manufacturing from the facility to Poland.