NCAB change concept

In order to shorten lead times and achieve higher delivery precision NCAB Group is moving from being a middleman for one producer to be a producer who takes full responsibility for the delivery.

NCAB’s new business concept, Integrated PCB Production, is the result of a focused development project aimed at providing more support to NCAB’s customers. Over 40 concrete initiatives within 5 key areas have led to an offering that provides customers with the lowest total cost, shorter lead times, higher delivery precision and fewer defective PCBs.



Seamless Production is one of key areas. The new approach involves NCAB optimizing the design for volume production at the prototype stage, together with OEM, ODM and EMS companies, and then making sure that the customer-specific knowledge thereby acquired by NCAB is applied throughout the entire process.