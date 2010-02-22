Infineon files lawsuit against Elpida

German chipmaker Infineon and its subsidiary Infineon Technologies North America have filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Elpida Memory on February 19, 2010.

The complaint asserts that Elpida has engaged in unfair trade practices by making for importation into the United States, and selling after importation, certain DRAM semiconductors and products that infringe four of Infineon's patents covering key inventions in semiconductor processing and device manufacturing.



“Infineon has always been at the forefront of advanced semiconductor processing technologies. We will protect our intellectual property rights, which arise from our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” said Prof. Dr. Hermann Eul, Member of the Management Board, Sales, Marketing, Technology and R&D at Infineon Technologies.



Infineon's complaint with the ITC seeks an exclusion order that operates to bar from entry into the US infringing DRAM semiconductors and products that are imported by or on behalf of Elpida.