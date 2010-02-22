Foxconn employees starts fire at Mexico plant

Angry employees at Foxconn in Juarez, Mexico did start a fire at the facility on Friday.

Supervisors at the facility in Juarez was not ready to close down for the weekend and told the employees that the transportation trucks that brings them home everyday were being held up at a military checkpoint.



In the meantime the employees were forced to work overtime without any extra payment, according to Gizmodo. When the employees found out that the trucks were blocked in the parking lot they got angry and set up a fire at the end production area, according to the Gizmodo report.