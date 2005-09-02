SMT & Inspection | September 02, 2005
Altium launches online Demo center
Altium Limited today announced the launch of its new online DEMOcenter, which features 89 short, narrated online demonstration videos of the company's Altium Designer system, the industry's first unified electronic product development solution.
The firstin its class, the DEMOcenter provides a much higher degree of detail thanstatic screen captures and text, and allows engineers to see exactly how Altium Designer performs specific tasks. The DEMOcenter is designed to show the Altium Designer system at work and highlight specific features of the software, and will give engineers a better understanding of advanced
concepts such as design portability between devices, software-hardware co-design, interactive system design and debug, and bi-directional synchronization between FPGA and PCB projects that are inherent in the Altium Designer system.
While video captures are regularly used to demonstrate software, Altium's DEMOcenter will raise the bar in terms of the number and completeness of its offerings.
Altium Designer is unique in that it unifies traditionally disparate design processes. It integrates FPGA design, software development and PCB layout and editing, and allows engineers to fully harness the power of programmable devices as a system platform.
"Altium Designer is a first in its class product that challenges the conventional view of how electronic products are designed. With the DEMOcenter we now have a best-in-class platform on which to showcase it," said Rob Irwin, Product Marketing Manager for Altium. "We know from our
experience at trade shows and other events that when we show engineers the system operating live, the concepts underpinning the software become clear and they get really excited about
the possibilities of this new soft design paradigm and the potential benefits that Altium Designer brings to the table."
Irwin continued, "We believe that the DEMOcenter's extensive use of video to showcase Altium Designer has the potential to bring this same level of understanding and excitement to a broader audience, and make them aware of the importance of the emerging soft design paradigm and the need to prepare for it."
