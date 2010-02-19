Rehm opens new US applications center

Germany based Rehm Thermal Systems has moved into a new Applications Center which will serve their North America marketplace.

Located in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, the new facility is designed to provide Rehm customers everything needed to characterize their convection and condensation reflow processes.



Rehm Thermal Systems has operated directly in North America for over a decade, and the new Applications Center is a continuation of their ongoing global infrastructure growth plan.



“Our new Applications Center allows us an even better opportunity to enable next generation reflow processes for our expanding customer base in North America,” commented John Bashe, Rehm General Manager.



Rehm operates vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Germany, China, and Russia, and technical support facilities throughout Europe, Asia and North America.