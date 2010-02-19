Journalists: Beware of Foxconn guards!

A Reuters report states that one of their reporters was verbally and physically abused by Foxconn Guards outside one of their facilities in China.

The correspondent – taking photos of the front gate and security checkpoint of the facility - insisted he was within his rights as he was on the main road, but guards grabbed him nonetheless and tried to ‘drag him into the factory’.



After struggling free, the correspondent tried to walk off and ended up being kicked into the legs and was told not to move. A few minutes later, the Reuters man was asked to get into a Foxconn security car, but he decided to call the police instead.



After mediation from the local authorities, the guards apologised and the matter was apparently settled. The reporter left without filing a complaint. "You're free to do what you want," the policeman explained, "But this is Foxconn and they have a special status here. Please understand", the Reuters report continues.



To sum up: Reporter, Apple's secrets, Foxconn's secrets and everybody else are still in good shape. However, why guards would attack people taking pictures from the outside of a facility is still a mystery.