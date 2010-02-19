Jabil and Jtouch cooperate on touch screen integration

US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit, Inc., has announced a new technology to seamlessly integrate touch screens into molded plastic cover lenses for greatly improved 3D mobile phone designs.

This new integrated touch screen solution is the result of a close collaboration and co-development work between Jabil Green Point, Jabil’s Mobility sector group, and Jtouch, one of the top five touch screen manufacturers in the world. Using proprietary ultraviolet (UV)-cured glue lamination to improve performance, the new technology gives OEMs greatly expanded design flexibility and higher yields than existing competitive materials.



The new seamless touch screen integration technology does not have the significant drawbacks of traditional approaches. It utilizes the UV-cured glue with specialized equipment to smoothly laminate the touch screen onto the curved plastic A-cover. This produces a seamless result that protects against water and dust and provides a high level of light transmission. Unlike optically clear adhesive (OCA), which is designed for flat covers and may leave air bubbles on curved surfaces, the UV glue seamlessly adapts to the shape of the cover. Also, liquid UV-cured glue permits rework prior to curing for higher yields, while OCA bonds immediately and is immovable on contact, generating a significant percentage of scrap.



Strategic Collaboration Streamlines Development Efforts for OEMs

By joining their areas of expertise to deliver a combined solution, Jabil Green Point and JTouch have accelerated the availability of this advanced new integration technology, while simplifying supply chain management via a one-stop-shop approach.



According to Jabil Circuit. OEMs can now more easily and quickly address emerging trends and the hottest styles, and deliver the reliable high-performance and functionality that global consumers want.