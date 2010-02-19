Electronics Production | February 19, 2010
Jabil and Jtouch cooperate on touch screen integration
US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit, Inc., has announced a new technology to seamlessly integrate touch screens into molded plastic cover lenses for greatly improved 3D mobile phone designs.
This new integrated touch screen solution is the result of a close collaboration and co-development work between Jabil Green Point, Jabil’s Mobility sector group, and Jtouch, one of the top five touch screen manufacturers in the world. Using proprietary ultraviolet (UV)-cured glue lamination to improve performance, the new technology gives OEMs greatly expanded design flexibility and higher yields than existing competitive materials.
The new seamless touch screen integration technology does not have the significant drawbacks of traditional approaches. It utilizes the UV-cured glue with specialized equipment to smoothly laminate the touch screen onto the curved plastic A-cover. This produces a seamless result that protects against water and dust and provides a high level of light transmission. Unlike optically clear adhesive (OCA), which is designed for flat covers and may leave air bubbles on curved surfaces, the UV glue seamlessly adapts to the shape of the cover. Also, liquid UV-cured glue permits rework prior to curing for higher yields, while OCA bonds immediately and is immovable on contact, generating a significant percentage of scrap.
Strategic Collaboration Streamlines Development Efforts for OEMs
By joining their areas of expertise to deliver a combined solution, Jabil Green Point and JTouch have accelerated the availability of this advanced new integration technology, while simplifying supply chain management via a one-stop-shop approach.
According to Jabil Circuit. OEMs can now more easily and quickly address emerging trends and the hottest styles, and deliver the reliable high-performance and functionality that global consumers want.
The new seamless touch screen integration technology does not have the significant drawbacks of traditional approaches. It utilizes the UV-cured glue with specialized equipment to smoothly laminate the touch screen onto the curved plastic A-cover. This produces a seamless result that protects against water and dust and provides a high level of light transmission. Unlike optically clear adhesive (OCA), which is designed for flat covers and may leave air bubbles on curved surfaces, the UV glue seamlessly adapts to the shape of the cover. Also, liquid UV-cured glue permits rework prior to curing for higher yields, while OCA bonds immediately and is immovable on contact, generating a significant percentage of scrap.
Strategic Collaboration Streamlines Development Efforts for OEMs
By joining their areas of expertise to deliver a combined solution, Jabil Green Point and JTouch have accelerated the availability of this advanced new integration technology, while simplifying supply chain management via a one-stop-shop approach.
According to Jabil Circuit. OEMs can now more easily and quickly address emerging trends and the hottest styles, and deliver the reliable high-performance and functionality that global consumers want.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments