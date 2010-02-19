InnoFour offical distributor for Mentor Graphics in Scandinavia

The sales and support of all Mentor Graphics products in Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland) has been transferred to InnoFour as of the 1st of February 2010.

If you are in direct contact with Mentor Graphics then nothing will change. InnoFour, Cadputer (Sweden) and Dyrberg Trading (Denmark, Norway and Iceland) are joining forces in their sales and support activities.