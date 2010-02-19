Altium expands Russian sales channel

Altium has appointed Nanosoft as its new distributor in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Altium and Nanosoft are actively recruiting resellers, with 15 already technically and commercially trained and certified. Altium expects to double this number over the next 12 months to expand sales and support across the CIS.



This new sales channel will report to Altium country manager Evgeny Shikhov.



Altium is expanding its business in Russia and the CIS to tap into what it believes is a huge potential for its next generation electronics design solutions. According to the Information-Analytical Center, the Russian electronics industry has more than 2,500 enterprises and 360,000 employees. Large investments see the sector continuing to expand.



The new sales channel is the infrastructure Altium will now use to grow new business, taking Altium Designer to new customers across Russia and the CIS.