Jaltek answers our EMS questions

Electronics Production | February 19, 2010
• Where do you see the European EMS-industry in the next 2-3 years?
Depends on your own business and strategy. More and more OEM’s are reverting back to ‘what they know’ and select local partners close to their own facilities. This 'as we know' is a result of issues seen in lower cost economies around capacity, language, timezone the need for rapid (in process) change and the additional levy on PCBA’s with import duty, etc. Order books have reduced, making the cost to outsource in Asia not a realistic and viable option. The UK is still - despite the downturn of late - the fastest area and growth country in Europe for electronic product development and those EMS’s that have re-aligned their business model to provide rapid NPI supported with value add services such as product design will be leading the way.
• Which segment provides the highest growth potential for you as an EMS-provider?
With the world at war and security a daily discussion, the Defence, Aero-space and Homeland Security market is by far the fastest growing sector. Support at the very early stages of mission critical programs provides increased premiums on NPI and UOR’s (urgent operational requirements) - over the quick wins - and longevity of a sustainable order book. Healthcare devices, whether implantable or non evasive, continues to see increased development with technology around silicon and reduced component footprints being the driver.
• Where do you see your own competitors?
Following and tracking our developments, whilst others continue to look at off shoring - to free up local capacity and gain increased revenue from lower cost service options.
• Which new market segments do you want to enter?
Energy, Utilities and LED.
• Do you plan any investments in the near future? If yes, in what?
Infrastructure to support List X build requirements, wireless acquisition to compliment existing service and value add offerings and a low cost facility in S.E Asia.
Jaltek answers our EMS questions
The Luton, Bedfordshire (UK) based EMS-provider Jaltek has participated in our interview-series 5 Questions & 5 Answers.
• Where do you see the European EMS-industry in the next 2-3 years?
Depends on your own business and strategy. More and more OEM’s are reverting back to ‘what they know’ and select local partners close to their own facilities. This 'as we know' is a result of issues seen in lower cost economies around capacity, language, timezone the need for rapid (in process) change and the additional levy on PCBA’s with import duty, etc. Order books have reduced, making the cost to outsource in Asia not a realistic and viable option. The UK is still - despite the downturn of late - the fastest area and growth country in Europe for electronic product development and those EMS’s that have re-aligned their business model to provide rapid NPI supported with value add services such as product design will be leading the way.
• Which segment provides the highest growth potential for you as an EMS-provider?
With the world at war and security a daily discussion, the Defence, Aero-space and Homeland Security market is by far the fastest growing sector. Support at the very early stages of mission critical programs provides increased premiums on NPI and UOR’s (urgent operational requirements) - over the quick wins - and longevity of a sustainable order book. Healthcare devices, whether implantable or non evasive, continues to see increased development with technology around silicon and reduced component footprints being the driver.
• Where do you see your own competitors?
Following and tracking our developments, whilst others continue to look at off shoring - to free up local capacity and gain increased revenue from lower cost service options.
• Which new market segments do you want to enter?
Energy, Utilities and LED.
• Do you plan any investments in the near future? If yes, in what?
Infrastructure to support List X build requirements, wireless acquisition to compliment existing service and value add offerings and a low cost facility in S.E Asia.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments