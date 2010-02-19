Jaltek answers our EMS questions

The Luton, Bedfordshire (UK) based EMS-provider Jaltek has participated in our interview-series 5 Questions & 5 Answers.





• Where do you see the European EMS-industry in the next 2-3 years?

Depends on your own business and strategy. More and more OEM’s are reverting back to ‘what they know’ and select local partners close to their own facilities. This 'as we know' is a result of issues seen in lower cost economies around capacity, language, timezone the need for rapid (in process) change and the additional levy on PCBA’s with import duty, etc. Order books have reduced, making the cost to outsource in Asia not a realistic and viable option. The UK is still - despite the downturn of late - the fastest area and growth country in Europe for electronic product development and those EMS’s that have re-aligned their business model to provide rapid NPI supported with value add services such as product design will be leading the way.



• Which segment provides the highest growth potential for you as an EMS-provider?

With the world at war and security a daily discussion, the Defence, Aero-space and Homeland Security market is by far the fastest growing sector. Support at the very early stages of mission critical programs provides increased premiums on NPI and UOR’s (urgent operational requirements) - over the quick wins - and longevity of a sustainable order book. Healthcare devices, whether implantable or non evasive, continues to see increased development with technology around silicon and reduced component footprints being the driver.



• Where do you see your own competitors?

Following and tracking our developments, whilst others continue to look at off shoring - to free up local capacity and gain increased revenue from lower cost service options.



• Which new market segments do you want to enter?

Energy, Utilities and LED.



• Do you plan any investments in the near future? If yes, in what?

Infrastructure to support List X build requirements, wireless acquisition to compliment existing service and value add offerings and a low cost facility in S.E Asia.