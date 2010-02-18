Ruwel’s subsidiary company NCS India receives certification

Ruwel’s subsidiary company NCS India has been certified to ISO 9001. The certification was done by the Dutch institute Kema Quality.

Ruwel owns 80% of the shares and its has been cooperating with NCS for many years now. Due to generally shorter product life cycles and an increasing variety of types, the average number of pieces per circuit board has been

declining steadily in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. Batch sizes are diminishing, while the variety of types is on the increase.



Qualified engineers are currently in short supply in Germany. For that reason Ruwel decided to handle the growing additional need for job scheduling by way of their time-proven partner in India.