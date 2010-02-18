Electronics Production | February 18, 2010
AuthenTec and Jabil in agreement
AuthenTec and Jabil have executed a joint development agreement to deliver next-generation technology solutions to the mobile phone market.
In addition to developing technology solutions such as the Smart Navi-Key product, AuthenTec and Jabil plan to collaborate with global mobile phone OEMs to create custom solutions tailored to their specific needs and expand these solutions with future AuthenTec technologies.
“We believe that the unique Smart Navi-Key really hits the sweet spot for today’s smartphone designers, incorporating the best features of user input control, security and personalization into a cost-effective platform that provides differentiation in a very crowded market,” said Arif Shahab, business unit director Key Components, Jabil | Green Point. “Our partnership with market leader AuthenTec has allowed us to create a winning design that will dramatically cut development costs, significantly reduce time to market for OEMs, provide a pleasing aesthetic design and give consumers the superior functionality they want.”
“The Smart Navi-Key is an ideal keypad solution for any OEM or carrier seeking to create a richly featured and highly differentiated smart phone that stands out from the crowd,” said Art Stewart, AuthenTec vice president, Mobile Systems. “The Smart Navi-Key is the culmination of expertise from technology leaders Jabil and Sunarrow, and is the direct result of OEM demand for an easy-to-integrate yet customizable/personalizable solution for their products.”
“We believe that the unique Smart Navi-Key really hits the sweet spot for today’s smartphone designers, incorporating the best features of user input control, security and personalization into a cost-effective platform that provides differentiation in a very crowded market,” said Arif Shahab, business unit director Key Components, Jabil | Green Point. “Our partnership with market leader AuthenTec has allowed us to create a winning design that will dramatically cut development costs, significantly reduce time to market for OEMs, provide a pleasing aesthetic design and give consumers the superior functionality they want.”
“The Smart Navi-Key is an ideal keypad solution for any OEM or carrier seeking to create a richly featured and highly differentiated smart phone that stands out from the crowd,” said Art Stewart, AuthenTec vice president, Mobile Systems. “The Smart Navi-Key is the culmination of expertise from technology leaders Jabil and Sunarrow, and is the direct result of OEM demand for an easy-to-integrate yet customizable/personalizable solution for their products.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments