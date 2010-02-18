AuthenTec and Jabil in agreement

AuthenTec and Jabil have executed a joint development agreement to deliver next-generation technology solutions to the mobile phone market.

In addition to developing technology solutions such as the Smart Navi-Key product, AuthenTec and Jabil plan to collaborate with global mobile phone OEMs to create custom solutions tailored to their specific needs and expand these solutions with future AuthenTec technologies.



“We believe that the unique Smart Navi-Key really hits the sweet spot for today’s smartphone designers, incorporating the best features of user input control, security and personalization into a cost-effective platform that provides differentiation in a very crowded market,” said Arif Shahab, business unit director Key Components, Jabil | Green Point. “Our partnership with market leader AuthenTec has allowed us to create a winning design that will dramatically cut development costs, significantly reduce time to market for OEMs, provide a pleasing aesthetic design and give consumers the superior functionality they want.”



“The Smart Navi-Key is an ideal keypad solution for any OEM or carrier seeking to create a richly featured and highly differentiated smart phone that stands out from the crowd,” said Art Stewart, AuthenTec vice president, Mobile Systems. “The Smart Navi-Key is the culmination of expertise from technology leaders Jabil and Sunarrow, and is the direct result of OEM demand for an easy-to-integrate yet customizable/personalizable solution for their products.”