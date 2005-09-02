SchmartBoard launches "Open Source" Circuit Design

SchmartBoard announced today a new program called the SchmartDeveloper Program. The program will allow people from around the world to design and post, circuit schematics for popular circuit blocks for use in the SchmartBoard prototyping platform.

The SchmartBoard prototyping platform is the first to advocate building individual circuit and then connecting these blocks together to form the final circuit. What makes this possible that SchmartBoards are physically connectable to each other. The advantage of prototyping this manner is the ability to test individual circuit blocks such as power, memory, processor blocks, etc. to assure correct functionality in each block before connecting them all together. makes trouble-shooting much easier. The SchmartDeveloper program will allow individuals from around the world to design circuit block schematics for users of the SchmartBoard system to download and use.

schematics will also have a bill of materials including the correct SchmartBoards to use. SchmartDevelopers receive free SchmartBoards to verify their circuits, and a home page includes any information that the SchmartDeveloper would like to list.