No strike at Bitron Poland

Bitron Poland which is a subsidiary of Italian based EMS provider Bitron has signed an agreement with the trade union concerning the salary level enabling parties to finish dispute started 11th January.

Trade union ‘Solidarność’ informed that the president of the company yielded in face of referendum results carried out few day ago. As evertiq earlier informed, 438 out of 750 employees took part in the referendum and 412 votes was for the strike.



The agreement, valid under the end of 2010, included a rise in hourly salary by approximately €1 starting February. Each worker will also receive one bonus equal to € 226. Holiday bonus will rise to € 365 and Christmas bonus to €263.



The union is not fully satisfied by the extend of salaries’ increase as they call for 15% rise and expected special bonus for working in three stages system. What is more, representative of union expressed her fears that in ‘revenge action’ management of the plant will start redundancies.