New CEO at PartnerTech

Rune Glavare has decided to leave his position as PartnerTech President and CEO. The Board of Directors has replaced him with Leif Thorwaldsson.

Until Leif Thorwaldsson can take over his new position Rune Glavare will remain President and CEO.



"Rune Glavare has carried out extensive change and restructuring in the PartnerTech Group over the past 2½ years," says Board Chairman Patrik Tigerschiöld. "His contributions have been exceptional, while his knowledge and experience of the contract manufacturing industry have been tremendously useful. Under his leadership, the group has improved its performance and productivity, creating a platform of clearly defined market areas, an efficient industrial structure and an attractive customer offering to build on."



Leif Thorwaldsson (age 51) is current manager of the Solid Wood business area at Swedwood, an IKEA subsidiary that specializes in the manufacture and distribution of wood-based furniture and kitchens. Among his previous positions were as CEO and Managing Director of the CPT Group in the graphic logistics and IT industry, as well as a number of different responsibilities at the Cardo Group.