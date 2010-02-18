Herald Electronics post good results

Bath-based sub contact Herald Electronics Limited, has reported excellent results for the end of their financial year Quarter 1.

The combination of increased business from existing customers and many new customers has established solid growth for the company.



Steve Henderson, Sales Manager for Herald Electronics said, “Customers are really seeing the advantages of our continuous investment in systems, people and the latest high technology manufacturing equipment. This continuous improvement allows us to manufacture top quality products on time at very competitive prices and is attracting some significant new customers to the business as well as increased orders from existing customers”.