Lower sales for Partnertech in 2009

Sweden based EMS provider Partnertech is showing a lower net sales in 2009. Component supply also posed major challenges in the third and fourth quarters.

Net sales were SEK 2,148.0 million (2,529.0), January to December 2009. Operating profit was SEK -3.5 million (28.5), while profit after tax was SEK -21.5 million (5.2).



During the fourth quarter net sales were SEK 556.1 million (651.2). Operating profit was SEK 1.5 million (19.4). Profit after tax was SEK -4.7 million (6.6).



Following a strong finish to the third quarter, fourth quarter sales returned to those of the second quarter and most of the third quarter. The state of the economy required the company to adapt capacity to market requirements during the year.