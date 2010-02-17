BAE Systems with further cut backs in UK

BAE Systems is to further reduce staff numbers in the UK. The company plans to lay off at its submarine site in Barrow-in-Furness.

The company announced that it was looking to lay off around 230 employees at the site in Cumbria (which currently employs around 4500 staff). To minimise the need for compulsory redundancies, the company will be seeking volunteers as well as exploring all feasible mitigation opportunities.



John Hudson, Managing Director at BAE Systems Submarine Solutions, said: “These steps are regrettable but necessary to ensure a sustainable business, thereby allowing the company to deliver to the customer in line with their expectations of value and schedule. We have a responsibility to manage our cost base to remain competitive and meet our customers' future requirements.”



There will now follow a 90 day period of consultation between the workforce and the trade unions. Mr Hudson added: "We will work with our employees and their representatives to explore ways of mitigating these potential job losses and we will ensure employees are fully supported throughout this process."



BAE Systems also announced that it has started consultations regarding 41 potential job losses at the Chadderton site near Manchester and 16 potential job losses in the BAE Systems team at RAF Kinloss in Scotland.



This follows the Government’s December announcement of the intention to withdraw the Nimrod MR2 force 12 months early and slow the introduction of the MRA4.



Kevin Taylor, Managing Director of Military Air Solutions commented: “Whilst we regret having to make this announcement we have to respond to the changes in the UK’s defence programme. We will work with our employees and their representatives to explore ways of mitigating these potential job losses. We will continue to assess the impact of the Ministerial announcement on our other facilities.”