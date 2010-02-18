CTP has doubled its size

UK based EMS provider CTP has doubled its size by investing in adding an adjacent unit to its present facility, allowing them to offer in excess of 12,000 ft of manufacturing space.

The company has been consistently increasing sales over the years and now,



"There is no gimmick or magic formula in what we do, we just keep working at our quest to provide consistent good quality, service and pricing. We moved into our present unit, doubling in size 5 years ago, which led to our being recognised by SWRDA as a Beacon Company of UK industry. Having filled that factory we are now doing the same again"



Figures from eminent sources show that after a dip in 2009 the demand for EMS providers will increase through 2010. With the low pound and growing costs abroad, there is also the likelihood of higher demand for UK manufacturing.