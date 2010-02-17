CTS not a supplier of pedals for Prius or Lexus

CTS wishes to clarify that it does not, and never has, produced pedals for Prius vehicles.

CTS also clarified that it never made pedals for Lexus vehicles or for any Toyota vehicles prior to model year 2005. Both Lexus and Prius vehicles have been identified in the media as having allegedly been involved in accidents and injuries from sudden unintended acceleration issues. CTS and Toyota continue to maintain that both companies are unaware of any accidents or injuries due to gas pedal problems associated with Toyota’s recall of 2.3 million vehicles.