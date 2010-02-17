Philips invest in IPTE's equipment

2010 is the fourth year in a row that Philips has invested in testing equipment from IPTE for its production worldwide.

Bundling all the needs of the global LCD TV business for testing equipment has allowed Philips to strengthen its relationship with Belgium-based supplier IPTE. Between 2007 and 2009, Philips purchased 500 fixtures from IPTE. Now, a further 120 have been ordered for 2010.