Ericsson creates opportunities for Estonian enterprises

Estonian minister of economic affairs, Juhan Parts, said that the investment made by Ericsson in Estonia creates opportunities for other Estonian companies.

With reference to the news that Ericsson will produce 4G network equipment for TeliaSonera in its Tallinn plant, Juhan Parts said Ericsson's investment in Estonia is important on many levels. This is mainly because it creates up to 1200 high-tech jobs.



Juhan Parts said that the ministries and the state also is in constant contact with Ericsson in Estonia in order to assure that there will be no logistical problems in 4G devices that will be delivered from Estonia to the world markets, according to BBN. Veiko Sepp, CEO of Ericsson Eesti, says it is important that the logistic side is in place when Ericsson begins shipping 4G-equipment worldwide, and that Ericsson is open to proposals from software developers whose products is covering the needs of Ericsson's customers. Veiko Sepp believe that there are several future projects in the pipeline for Estonia. This was reported by Baltic Business News.