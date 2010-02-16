Orbotech & Ultra Clean in manufacturing agreement

Orbotech and Ultra Clean Holdings have signed an agreement, under which Ultra Clean will provide manufacturing services to Orbotech at one of Ultra Clean's two facilities in Shanghai.

Ultra Clean Microelectronics Equipment (UCME), a subsidiary of UCTT, will assemble products from Orbotech's Supervision range of high-speed automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for applications in the manufacture of flat panel display products.



"Ultra Clean has become an important manufacturing partner to Orbotech in our China operations. By providing ongoing - and now extended - exceptional technical support, project management and turnkey manufacturing capabilities, Ultra Clean has enabled Orbotech to meet the increasingly demanding needs and expectations of our customers in Asia, and we look forward to its continuing to do so" said Reuven Losh, Orbotech's Corporate Vice President and Co-President for Operations.