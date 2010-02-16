Laid off Philips workers offered jobs in Hungary

After announcing the definite closure of its TV manufacturing facility in Dreux, Phillips offered its workers new jobs in Hungary.

The letter, sent out to all 212 employees affected by the closure, informing them about the imminent closure also provided a list of possible job alternatives within the Philips Group. The nearest was in Philips Hungarian facility in Székesfehérvár, with a salary of €450 a month, and "Hungarian language skills required", a French media report from The Connexion states.



The union has urged staff to turn up for work this morning as usual. Philips says it is offering an attractive severance package, at a cost of about €100,000 per person.