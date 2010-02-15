Cofidur: turnover down 20% in 2009

The French EMS-provider Cofidur reported a consolidated turnover that was 20% lower than that of 2008.

The French EMS-provider reported a consolidated turnover for 2009 of €101 million, down 20% compared to the previous year (2008: €126.7 million).



The 4Q/2009 – similar to the fiscal quarter before – was heavily affected by the economic downturn. However, the company saw signs of improvement at the end of last year, which continued into January, reports boursorama.com.