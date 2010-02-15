Toyota: no problems with ETCS-i system

Engineering and scientific consulting firm Exponent conducted a comprehensive, independent analysis of Toyota and Lexus vehicles using the ETCS-i system (Electronic Throttle Control System with intelligence) for concerns related to unintended acceleration.

The interim report, dated February 4, 2010, notes that Exponent was unable to induce unintended acceleration in any of the ETCS-i equipped Toyota and Lexus vehicles it tested. In all cases, the vehicle either behaved normally or entered a fail-safe mode where engine power was significantly reduced or shut off, a press release states.



However, Exponent’s testing and evaluation is ongoing. Its first phase evaluation was performed by a team that included both engineers and technicians with specialized knowledge in mechanical, electrical, and automotive engineering and involved extensive testing on multiple vehicles and individual components under a variety of normal and abnormal conditions.



A Reuter's report indicates that Toyota will conduct another review as it tries to show that there are no problems with the system - using additional external experts.