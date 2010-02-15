Ultra wins British Energy contract for nuclear sensors

Ultra’s Command & Control Systems business has received an initial contract worth over £20m from British Energy (BE), part of EDF Energy, for the long-term supply and management of neutron flux detectors to a number of reactors in the British Energy fleet.

The high integrity sensors are a key element of the instrumentation and safety systems that monitor the safe operation of nuclear plant. The detectors are installed within the reactor core and measure neutron flux which is one of the primary protection parameters within a nuclear fission reactor.



The contract is for Ultra to validate the existing designs to modern standards, build, and support all four variants of high temperature, neutron flux detectors for British Energy. The contract is expected to be completed in 2014. Ultra will also provide long-term detector storage and on-site field service support.



Douglas Caster, Chief Executive commented: “I am pleased that Ultra has been selected as a long-term supply partner to British Energy. The Group has built a broad capability in nuclear control systems, from specialised sensors through high integrity electronic control systems to displays. The national need for secure sources of energy supplies drives investment in extending the service lives of existing reactors as well as building new plant. Ultra is positioned to benefit from this investment.”