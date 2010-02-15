Incap lowers result estimate for fiscal 2009

Based on the possible closing down of its Vuokatti factory, Finland-based Incap recognises a total of approx. €2.5 million of non-recurring expenses in its 4Q/2009 result.

Incap Group's full-year operating profit 2009 is therefore estimated, according to preliminary calculations, to be approx. €4.9 million negative. Taking into consideration the provision made for the financial year 2008, there is altogether €3.1 million reserved for the restructuring of production.



Incap estimated in the interim report published on 4 November 2009 that its operating result for the latter half of the year will be better than of the first half of the year and that the operating result for the whole year is clearly better than in 2008. Operating result of the first half of the year 2009 was €1.0 million negative. Full-year operating result for 2008 was €3.6 million negative. Incap's revenue for 2009 is €70 million as estimated previously.