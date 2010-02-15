LPKF expands production capacities for laser systems

LPKF Laser & Electronics will double the production capacities for cutting and structuring lasers in Garbsen, Germany by the end of the first quarter, and boost capacities further in the second quarter.

This is to satisfy the unbroken demand for laser systems for electronics production in Asia. The LDS technology in particular (Laser Direct Structuring), currently mainly used for the production of cell-phone antennae, has filled the company´s order books since the beginning of last year.



The company have strengthened the personnel capacities in the Cutting and Structuring Lasers segment, by internal restructuring and targeted recruitment. The next few years will also see an expansion of its headquarters in Garbsen.