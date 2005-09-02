Fairchild Semiconductor introduces Smart Search

Smart Search is a web-based search engine that simultaneously searches multiple integrated databases on the company's website, providing design engineers easy access to new products, cross reference data, technical literature, obsolete products, application notes and other vital information.

Other search mechanisms on the market today require keywords to be individually entered into various cross-reference and product information databases. Unlike this time-onsuming, hit-and-miss process, Smart Search allows customers and other interested individuals to type keywords into one comprehensive search tool for fast, streamlined results including the top five parametrics, new product announcements and application-related products.



"Smart Search is a customer-centric search engine, designed to provide instant access to key information, allowing design engineers to spend less time searching for information on products and more time designing," says Rick Whitcomb, senior manager, Marketing Technology. "Providing the right navigational tools to make our customers' jobs easier is imperative to Fairchild."



Fairchild's Smart Search also provides a session-specific Bill of Material (BOM) functionality, allowing visitors to find and add products to a list that can be easily exported into a spreadsheet format and e-mailed. This functionality creates an easy way for customers to save, distribute and

analyse the results of individual Bill of Materials.