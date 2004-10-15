Electronics Production | October 15, 2004
Elektrobit to buy PJ Microwave
Elektrobit Group Plc. has entered into a preliminary share purchase agreement according to which it shall purchase approximately 80 per cent of PJ Microwave Ltd's shares. As a result of the acquisition PJ Microwave Oy shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elektrobit Group.
PJ Microwave Oy, operating in Oulu, Finland, delivers research and development services relating to microwave technology. The company employs 20 people and the net sales in 2003 amounted to approximately 1.8 million euro. It is estimated that the acquisition shall not have any significant impact on the Elektrobit Group's operating profit level during 2004.
The value of the shares to be purchased amounts to approximately 1.6 million euros. The acquisition price shall be paid by issuing 3.315.924 new Elektrobit Group Plc. shares in a targeted share issue to the current share holders of PJ Microwave Oy. The final purchase agreement shall be signed prior to the release of the third quarter results November 3, 2004.
Two thirds of the 50 per cent of the new shares, issued to the present major share holder, shall be subject to a transfer restriction. As regards one third the restriction shall cease 2005 and as regards one third the restriction shall expire 2006.
Through the transaction Elektrobit Group's shareholding in Ylinen Electronics Oy shall increase from 60 per cent to 90 per cent. Ylinen Electronics Oy, operating in Kauniainen, Finland, is also a company active in microwave technology.
Elektrobit is an expert in the field of mobile technologies, life-cycle testing of electronic products and production automation. The core competence of PJ Microwave Oy is the development of microwave based instruments for process industry, adaptive antenna systems, RFID applications and communication and sensor systems for defence forces.
The value of the shares to be purchased amounts to approximately 1.6 million euros. The acquisition price shall be paid by issuing 3.315.924 new Elektrobit Group Plc. shares in a targeted share issue to the current share holders of PJ Microwave Oy. The final purchase agreement shall be signed prior to the release of the third quarter results November 3, 2004.
Two thirds of the 50 per cent of the new shares, issued to the present major share holder, shall be subject to a transfer restriction. As regards one third the restriction shall cease 2005 and as regards one third the restriction shall expire 2006.
Through the transaction Elektrobit Group's shareholding in Ylinen Electronics Oy shall increase from 60 per cent to 90 per cent. Ylinen Electronics Oy, operating in Kauniainen, Finland, is also a company active in microwave technology.
Elektrobit is an expert in the field of mobile technologies, life-cycle testing of electronic products and production automation. The core competence of PJ Microwave Oy is the development of microwave based instruments for process industry, adaptive antenna systems, RFID applications and communication and sensor systems for defence forces.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments