Electronics Production | February 15, 2010
Jenoptik wins major laser systems orders in Asia
The Jenoptik Lasers & Material Processing division supplies laser systems worth more than €5 million to Asia. Installation of the laser systems is expected to begin in the next weeks and is expected to be completed during the course of the year 2010.
The contacts with the new customers in Asia came via the joint venture Jenoptik Korea, Pyeongtaek (Gyeonggi province), formed in summer 2009, where Jenoptik together with Telstar-Hommel invested in an Application Center for laser systems which commenced its business operations at the end of 2009. The Application Center will be officially opened at the beginning of March 2010.
"We are delighted that our employees at the Application Center in Seoul have succeeded in winning various major orders from new customers so quickly after starting business operations" said Jenoptik Chairman Michael Mertin. Jenoptik invested around 4 million euros in the Application Center where customers can test and, if necessary, further develop various laser processes to meet their requirements.
