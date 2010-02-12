Electronics Production | February 12, 2010
Experts return to Axiom's management team
Axiom Manufacturing Services has recruited two key team members - Jeff Clifford and Chris Nye - back to the firm as part of a restructure that includes a newly formed board of directors to help drive the business in 2010.
The key appointments will enhance the expertise on the team and follow managing director David Davies’ return to the business last year. Chris Nye, who previously worked at the company as materials manager, has returned to the company after nearly three years at Bedford-based contract electronics manufacturer Axis.
He said; "I was delighted when the opportunity arose to return to work for Axiom again. As materials director I see my key role as not only managing the supply chain but maintaining the important relationships with our suppliers, who are central to our ability to provide a quality offering to our clients."
From left to right: Jeff Clifford and Chris Nye
Jeff Clifford, who returns to the firm after working as business development manager for Scottish electronics manufacturer Dynamic EMS, will take a key role in developing customer relationships over the coming year.
He said: "I am really looking forward to working with David and the team to help build and maintain Axiom’s customer base the coming months and years. We will continue to focus our efforts on offering customers an end-to-end manufacturing solution, which incorporates everything from innovative design input, quick turnaround prototyping and supply chain assistance though to product testing."
The new board is confident that this year will see a number of customers return to the UK for their manufacturing requirements as offshore costs continue to rise. David Davies, managing director added: "I strongly believe that 2010 will see the UK manufacturing industry regain momentum and at Axiom we are determined to maximise this opportunity. I am delighted that Chris and Jeff have returned to the company to support us in this mission as we look forward to a positive year. I am confident that their expertise will prove invaluable to us."
