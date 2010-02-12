Olympus to produce endoscopes in CZ; Germany loses out

Olympus Medical Products Czech is transferring the development and production of endoscopes from Germany and South-East Asia to its Přerov location (Czech Republic).

The company plans to create an additional 150 highly skilled jobs within the newly opened technology centre for development and production of healthcare instruments, primarily in the area of non-invasive surgery.



Olympus Medical Products Czech plans to centralise research and production in the Czech Republic and has invested around CZK 150 million (approx. €6 million) in the project, which was started in autumn 2009. The activities will be gradually transferred from locations in Germany and South-East Asia.