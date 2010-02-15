Teknoprod is now UL and CSA certified

Teknoprod and Teknosystem have been UL and CSA certified for the manufacturing of cable harnesses.

Teknoprod, based in Bromma (Sweden), and Teknosystem, based in Poland, have been UL and CSA certified for the production of cable harnesses.



The manufacturing sites in Poland and Sweden have previously received the quality certification ISO 9001:2000. The operations in Poland are also environmentally certified according to ISO 14001.