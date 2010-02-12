Qimonda Portugal change name to Nanium

Bem-vindo à Nanium – Welcome Nanium! Qimonda Portugal S.A. has now officially changed its name and has become Nanium S.A.

Like a phoenix from the ashes, the biggest backend of the former Qimonda Group was able to weather the storm and emerge from insolvency proceedings at the end of last year. It is now officially trading under the name of Nanium.



Yesterday, Thursday, February 11, 2010, the official registration of Nanium S.A. took place. In a celebration, the new corporate design of introduced and the company’s logo outside the manufacturing facility in Vila do Conde (Northern Portugal) was revealed.



18% of the new company are held by the Portuguese state; the remaining 82% are shared between the two largest Portuguese private banks – Banco Espirito Santo and Banco Comercial Portugues (each hold 41%).