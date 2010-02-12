Motorola: two independent, publicly traded companies in 1Q/2011

Motorola is targeting the 1Q/2011 for its planned separation. Motorola intends to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies; one will include the Mobile Devices & Home businesses, the other its Enterprise Mobility Solutions & Networks businesses.

Dr. Sanjay Jha, co-chief executive officer of Motorola will serve as CEO of Motorola’s Mobile Devices and Home businesses effective immediately. This business will offer a comprehensive portfolio of mobile converged devices, digital entertainment devices in the home, and end-to-end video, voice and data solutions.



Greg Brown, co-chief executive officer of Motorola will serve as CEO of Motorola’s Enterprise Mobility Solutions and Networks businesses effective immediately. This business will offer a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of products and solutions, including rugged two-way radios, mobile computers, secure public safety systems, scanning, RFID, and wireless network infrastructure.



Completing the Separation

Motorola intends to effect the separation through a tax-free stock dividend of shares in the new company to Motorola shareholders. Following the separation both businesses will be well capitalized so the companies can execute their respective business plans and be able to address future opportunities. Motorola expects that, post-separation, the Enterprise Mobility and Networks business will be capitalized in a manner that will achieve an investment grade rating and will be the entity responsible for Motorola's existing public market debt at the time of separation.



Following the separation event both entities will use the Motorola brand. The Mobile Devices and Home business is expected to own the Motorola brand and license it royalty free to the Enterprise Mobility Solutions and Networks business. Additional details regarding brand, capital structure and which entity will be distributed will be provided in the future as we progress with our plans.



The proposed tax-free spin-off is expected to be accomplished through a pro rata distribution to Motorola shareholders. Completion of the spin-off is subject to a number of conditions, including, among others, confirmation of the tax-free nature of the transaction, as well as effectiveness of a Form 10 Registration Statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).