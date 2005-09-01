Lloyd Doyle opens new Demo Centre

Lloyd Doyle announce the opening of a brand new base in China.This will be at the demonstration centre of their distributor Leeport located in Shenzhen.

The new centre will house a redline X² MVI automatic optical test system which will be available for customer demonstration and benchmarking.



The redline AOT system is particularly suitable for the optical test of contemporary pcb substrates; this system represents the fastest and most capable system of the reline series. Leeport are finding that Microvia Hole inspection is becoming a more critical part of pcb production and this system is ideally suited for this application. This system will be attractive to the high tech sector of the Southern China pcb market and will help Leeport gain entry into this niche.



Established over thirty years, Leeport is an importer and distributor of manufacturing and lectronics equipment to the Chinese market and have a high profile and strong sales presence in the region. Automatic Optical Test is the unique concept from Lloyd Doyle combining the advantages of optical inspection with the logic of electrical test to provide the most versatile defect detection systems available for bare pcb's.