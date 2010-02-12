Philips acquires Italian Luceplan

Royal Philips Electronics has agreed to acquire Italy-based Luceplan SpA, a consumer luminaires company in the lighting design segment in Europe. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy where it employs about 110 employees.

Upon closing of this transaction in the second quarter of 2010, which is subject to certain conditions, Luceplan will become part of the Consumer Luminaires business in the Philips Lighting sector. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.



“With the acquisition of Luceplan we are acquiring an iconic design brand in the premium design segment which enjoys higher growth rates and margins than the overall consumer lighting market,” said Allard Bijlsma, Chief Executive Officer of Philips Lighting Consumer Luminaires. “Design will be an important differentiating factor in the consumer luminaires segment, driven by the increased use of LEDs in luminaires, as designers are no longer restricted by the form factor of the legacy incandescent light bulb.”