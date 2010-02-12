BB Electronics hires in China

Denmark based EMS provider BB Electronics have strengthened the NPI part further and employed specialists within electronics and mechanics at its facility in Suzhou, China.

Mr. Paul Wang has started as Senior Mechanical Engineer in DesignLink. Paul has a long experience in injection mould plastic parts and sheet metal parts and has a broad association with the industry in China. Paul's previous job was Senior Mechanical Designer at Honeywell Scan & Mobility design centre and before that at Philips and ASUS



Mr. Zhang Li You will start on 1st February as Senior Electronic Engineer in DesignLink. Zhang has a long experience in production of PCBA and a very good experience in process optimisation and improvement. He also has a great knowledge as regards design for Six sigma. Zang's previous job was as Process Engineer at Harman/Becker Automotive Electronics and before that at Solectron and Delta.