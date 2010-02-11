5Q/5A: Dyconex CEO participates in Interview-Series

5 questions & 5 answers: Michael Fink, CEO of Swiss PCB manufacturer Dyconex, has participated in our new Interview-Series.





• How well did you survive the economic downturn of 2009?

Due to our unique positioning and the fact that we worked economically over the past few years, Dyconex was only marginally affected by the downturn. Because of that, we were able to use the last year to further our technological development and to implement an Interconnect-Foundry Concept.



In addition to investments into new machinery and new processes, we also pushed infrastructure project at Dyconex. Here, I might mention the introduction of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and the transition to SAP at the end of the year.



• What measures are necessary for the European PCB industry to survive?

The PCB industry should – as it would apply to other industries too – reflect and focus on its own strengths, instead of trying to market itself in markets and business models where it will not be able to survive. The quality of our human resources and the general economic conditions do allow for success. This can be seen, for example, on the number of non-European companies that are engaged in technology development – here in Europe.



• Where do you see potential growth opportunities for your company?

Dyconex remains true to its strategy and will focus on products of the highest reliability and complexity. Through the consistent implementation of the Interconnect-Foundry-Concept – based on the semiconductor industry – and the establishment of the Microsystems Technology Group, we were able to build a portfolio that goes far beyond offering the pure basics. This allows the customers to purchase a maximum on product performance and services for a minimum on supply chain complexity.



• Do you have any investment plans for 2010?

Dyconex will invest, as in previous years too, into technology and predictability. Priorities in 2010 include improved process control at higher resolutions and pattern density.



• Where do you see your competitors?

Due to the fact that we our export ratio is very high, we see our competitors all over the world and not only locally. The previous success, the focus on complexity and maximum reliability leaves us very confident that Dyconex will be able to assert itself in the market in the future.