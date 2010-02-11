Agilent sells Network Solutions Test Business to JDSU

JDSU has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Network Solutions communications test business of Agilent for $165 million in cash.

The parties expect to close the transaction, which is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals, in the June calendar quarter 2010. The Agilent unit being acquired by JDSU has approximately 700 employees with business operations located in Colorado, the U.K., Singapore and Beijing.



The Agilent unit being acquired by JDSU had annual revenue for its fiscal year ending October 31, 2009 of $162 million from global sales of service assurance monitoring systems, drive test and protocol test instruments used by leading service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide. JDSU expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share on a quarterly basis and for the full fiscal year starting in fiscal 2011.



"This acquisition establishes JDSU as a market leader in wireless test instruments and systems and enables us to provide customers with new innovative LTE solutions as they deploy this next-generation mobile data technology," said Tom Waechter, president and chief executive officer of JDSU. "JDSU gains market-leading technology and a talented employee team that will fit well with JDSU's customer-centric culture."