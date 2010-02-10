Electronics Production | February 10, 2010
Nokia Siemens adds 1000 NII staff
NII Holdings has selected Nokia Siemens Networks to manage its network operations throughout Latin America. About 1,000 employees of NII and its operating companies are expected to become employees of Nokia Siemens Networks under the agreement.
Under the agreement, Nokia Siemens Networks will combine its expertise with the experience of NII employees that will transfer to the company to plan, design, build, maintain, optimize and operate NII’s networks, enhancing NII’s operational efficiency.
“Our goal of providing superior and differentiated voice and data products to high value customers in Latin America is centered on providing world class network quality and customer experience,” said Steve Dussek, NII Holdings’ chief executive officer. “We believe that our partnership with Nokia Siemens Networks will be a key element in our strategy as we strive to enhance our position as one of the premier wireless providers in Latin America.”
About 1,000 employees of NII and its operating companies are expected to become employees of Nokia Siemens Networks under the agreement. Other key elements of the partnership include the following:
- Nokia Siemens Networks will assume responsibility for day-to-day services, provisioning and maintenance for NII owned networks, including a full range of operations, network planning and optimization, consulting and OSS/BSS integration, as well as multi-vendor maintenance services.
- NII and its operating companies will retain full ownership of its network assets and will continue to make all decisions relating to network strategy, technology, vendor selections and investment decisions.
- NII and its operating company employees will continue to be the primary contact for customers, as NII retains full control of customer experience and customer technical support.
