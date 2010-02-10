LSH names new head of production

The German EMS-provider LSH has appointed Michael Mühlnickel as facility manager of the two German production sites in Hamburg and Halstenbeck. He will also resume responsibility for the production site in Slovakia.

Since the beginning of March 2009 as a production manager is responsible for Michael Mühlnickel has been responsible for the productions sites since March 2009 and has successfully implemented new strategies. At the beginning of January 2010, Michael Mühlnickel has also taken on the responsibility of plant manager for LSH. In addition, he will expand the production facility in Jaklovce (Slovakia) – as part of an overall business strategy.



LSH currently employs over 260 employees in 3 locations; Hamburg, Halstenbek (both Germany) and Jaklovce (Slovakia). The company supplies customers in the segments such as aerospace, marine, medical or military. The group was created in 2007 through the merger of Schaltex (based in Hamburg) and Lewien Verbindungstechnik (based in Halstenbek).