Rutronik & Delta expand partnership

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH expands its product portfolio to include switched mode power supplies from Delta Energy Systems. With immediate effect, the pan-European franchise agreement will be expanded to include the product range of DIN rail/top hat rails and panel-mounted switched mode power supplies.

Besides a joint sales strategy, the partnership between Rutronik and Delta Energy Systems also includes a close cooperation when it comes to European product marketing. As a result, Delta Energy Systems is able to develop products that are specially tailored to the requirements of the European distribution customers. The product range will be expanded continuously according to market requirements.



"Delta Energy Systems is one of our key partners in the product segment of power supply units", explains Thomas Heel, Marketing Director Semiconductors at Rutronik. "This is because the high-grade and innovative SMPS solutions meet the customer requirements for simple handling and compact design. They offer the perfect synthesis for applications where the focus is on reliability and robustness".



"Over the course of our current partnership, we have come to know Rutronik as a technically experienced and exceptionally successful partner, who also convinced us through its ingenious logistics concepts and strong pan-

European presence", explains KK Chong, Head Line of Business Standard Power Supplies at Delta Energy Systems. "For this reason, we are pleased to cooperate now in the active and system component segment as well.”