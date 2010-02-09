© Greenpeace

New toxic-free computer released in India

One of India's relatively small PC manufacturing companies, Wipro, has beaten giants like Dell, Samsung and Lenovo to the finish line in producing a computer free of the worst toxic chemicals, Greenpeace reports.

The new computer, named "Greenware" is free of both hazardous PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and BFRs (brominated flame retardants), which has been a long-time demand of the environmental group. Wipro joins companies like Apple, HP and Nokia who are leading the way on eliminating toxic chemicals in Greenpeace’s ranking Greener Electronics.



2010 is the year many electronics companies pledged to remove toxic chemicals like PVC and BFRs. Those that took this pledge seriously are now delivering, while others – far bigger global players than Wipro (Dell, Lenovo and Samsung to name just a few) – are failing to come up with the green goods.



The last Greenpeace ranking saw Samsung, Dell and others lose points for failing to give a clear timeline for removing toxic chemicals.



Mr. Anand Sankaran, Sr. Vice President & Business Head, India & ME business, Wipro said, “Wipro Infotech has taken significant strides and strong leadership in Green Computing, providing responsible and environment sensitive computing solutions to our customers. Wipro's Greenware range of desktops is a leading step by an organization of Indian origin that helps accelerate adoption of Green Computing by responsible corporate citizens. Our efforts in energy conservation, e-waste management, innovative products like Greenware and continuous awareness programs, re-affirm our leadership in green technology and innovation which has earned us ‘India’s Number 1 Green Brand’ recognition from Greenpeace.”