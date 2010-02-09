New Aixtron Black Magic PECVD system for UCSB

Aixtron received a purchase order for a 6” Black Magic Plasma Enhanced CVD (PECVD) system for graphene and carbon nanotube (CNT) growth from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), USA, in the 3Q/2009.

This combined thermal CVD and plasma enhanced CVD tool is planned to be delivered in first quarter 2010 to Professor Kaustav Banerjee, who directs the Nanoelectronics Research Lab at UCSB.



Aixtron’s PECVD system uses unique rapid heating and plasma technologies which have been proven in the field since 2005, and has enabled customers to produce various types of nanotubes, including low temperature, multiwall, singlewall and supergrowth nanotubes.



The Nanoelectronics Research Lab at UCSB is a world-class facility conducting research into emerging issues in nanoscale CMOS as well as the modeling, design, and fabrication of nanomaterials (carbon nanotube, graphene, nanowire, etc.) for next-generation electronics and energy harvesting/storage applications.