Premo signs PPI as distributor for UK & Ireland

Spanish manufacturer of Inductive Components, EMC Filters, and Planar Transformers Premo Group has appointed Power Products International as their exclusive distributor for the UK and Ireland.

This partnership will greatly enhance Premo´s presence in the UK and Ireland thanks to PPI position in these areas. This affords Premo an opportunity to offer a better service and support to their existing customer base, as well as to grow with new potentials that an expert local partner can provide them with. With this agreement, the Spanish company expects to increase its sales volume in these areas up to €2 million in the next two years.



Jorge Hermoso, Sales Director for Premo Group commented “With our product developments for renewable energies and power protection and control we believe Power Products International are our ideal partner; the synergies between the existing PPI line card and Premo products are substantial”



Geoff Robinson of PPI says” Components from Premo Group perfectly complement our current product portfolio and we have already seen an acceptance of these from within our existing customer base, products of particular interest are Power Magnetics including Planar Transformers, Current Transducers and EMC / Power-Line Filters.” He added “I am convinced that our partnership with Premo Group will benefit both companies as the UK market recovers”.